The singer is totally working this look!

With Little Mix returning to work after a well-deserved break, Leigh-Anne Pinnock has marked the occasion by getting an amazing new hairdo!

The singer revealed she’s added GREEN strands to her locks on Friday and wowed fans when she posted a selfie of her colourful style on Instagram.

Leigh-Anne, 26, captioned the photo ‘Neon’ – but did so in Japanese, given that she and the girls are currently in Tokyo. Impressive language skills, Leigh!

ネオン 😱 A post shared by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock) on Mar 23, 2018 at 1:02am PDT

Clearly loving her bright tresses, the star also posted a video of herself swishing her mane around on Instagram Stories and wrote: ‘#JapanMix’

It wasn’t just Leigh-Anne liking her look either as her fans LOVED it too.

‘Wow Leigh I’m shook @leighannepinnock 😳😳😻😻,’ one commented, whilst another added: ‘my god your hair looks amaaaaaaze 😍😍😍’

Meanwhile one said: ‘I love the green AF💕’

And one agreed: ‘Neon looks good on you’

Leigh’s new ‘do comes just a day after she arrived in Japan with Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall.

The singer seems thrilled to be visiting the country again and posed for photos whilst out and about on Thursday.

‘We backkkk 😍🙌🏽 #JapanMix,’ Leigh captioned a snap of herself looking terribly chic in the capital city.

We backkkk 😍🙌🏽 #JapanMix A post shared by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock) on Mar 22, 2018 at 2:21am PDT

She also couldn’t hide her excitement when she heard the group’s hit tune Power come on in a shoe shop and posted a funny video as she danced in the store. We’d probably do the same, tbh.

Leigh isn’t the only one loving Japan, with Jade also posting a photo from the visit taken by none other than bandmate Perrie.

Pez, meanwhile, has been working a pretty cool hair look of her own, having posed for a selfie with her blunt cut on display on Friday while giving a flash of her toned abs.

Ah it’s SO good to have you back, ladies!