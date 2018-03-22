We've missed the LM ladies

After what feels like FOREVER, Little Mix are back to work as they arrived in Japan to perform on Thursday. Hooray!

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have all been enjoying a well-deserved break from show business lately after absolutely smashing it last year.

But there’s no rest for the wicked as the ladies have jetted half way across the world to perform at the POPSPRING Festival over the weekend in Tokyo and Kobe.

And just LOOK at their fierce airport outfits…

But while we’re all SO excited to have our girls back doing what they do best, there’s someone who’s even more excited – and that’s Leigh-Anne.

The 26-year-old has been busy exploring the sites of Tokyo, but when she heard LM tune Power unexpectedly come on in a shop, Leigh couldn’t help but give the camera her best moves.

In a video shared on her Instagram stories, the X Factor star can be seen dancing across the shop floor wearing a green jacket and blue jeans.

‘Power in a random shoe shop in Tokyoooo’, the star wrote next to the clip.

Clearly glad to be back on the road, Leigh-Anne also shared another video of the girls’ promo video on a huge billboard. Impressive, or what?

Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne isn’t the only one who’s been exploring the city, as Perrie has also been sharing a load of snaps from Tokyo as well.

Taking to her own Instagram, 24-year-old Pez posted a photo hanging out with pals in the tourist district of Harajuku.

The blonde beauty also posed up a storm with a giant candy floss while working a pair of leather-look pants and a woolen hat.

Great to have you back, Little Mix!