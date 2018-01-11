These photos are amazing!

Leona Lewis has been giving us all MAJOR holiday envy this week as she enjoys a well-earned winter break in Vietnam.

And as well as sharing photos of the incred views she’s been looking at, the former X Factor winner has also showcased her amazing bikini body while relaxing by the pool.

Taking to Instagram with some shots from her break, the 32-year-old can be seen having fun in the water while wearing a stunning black bikini.

While Leona is splashing around with a big smile on her face in one pic, the second snap showcases the star’s amazing figure as she elegantly climbs out of the pool.

She captioned the snaps: ‘Last days in beautiful #Danang.’

And the star’s 469k followers were quick to praise Leona, as one gushed: ‘Ahhhhh you’re actually perfect!!’

‘What a nice place! And you look as usual beautiful’, said another. While a third agreed: ‘Ughh. Talented and absolutely beautiful’.



But it’s not just Leona’s flawless figure that’s got her followers excited, as the Bleeding Love singer also posted a rare selfie with boyfriend of SEVEN years Dennis Jauch.

The cute snap sees the pair pulling silly faces with the beautiful Ha Long Bay in the background, alongside the caption: ‘Selfie from paradise’.

The couple met back in 2010 when Dennis – a German choreographer and entrepreneur – worked as a backing dancer on Leona’s UK tour.

Although these two prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, they’ve been looking more loved up than ever in their latest holiday snaps as they posed in front of some temples.

Leona captioned one of Dennis kissing her on the nose: ‘Adventures in the Ancient city my @dennisjauch #hoianancientcity’.

AW! And with Leona thought to be coming home this week, we wonder whether she’ll finally head back to the studio?

Fingers crossed…