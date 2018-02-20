The pair seem to be more loved-up than ever

In case you missed it, Cheryl Cole made a rare TV appearance on Tuesday morning when she dropped by the BBC studios to talk about her Cheryl’s Trust Centre opening.

And looked INCRED might we add..

But while Chez was keen to raise awareness for the centre – which provides key skills for disadvantaged kids – it’s her relationship with boyfriend Liam Payne which also got people talking.

Following reports that the pair were close to a divorce, the mum-of-one hit back at speculation by saying she felt ‘frustrated’ that her family life drama has taken away from the initiative.

And now the pair have defied rumours once again after Liam left an adorable message on his other half’s latest Instagram pic.

Returning to social media, Cheryl shared a snap of her posing in front of the inspiring phrase ‘Youth can do it’ at the new centre in Newcastle.

And clearly thrilled with his former Girls Aloud star GF, Liam left a very gushy message on the snap.

‘Very proud of you!’, the 24-year-old wrote.

‘How you find the time to do this ill never know. Over many years you’ve put all this together and put your heart into such a great cause!’

Before adding: ‘I hope one day I can do the same.’

How sweet is that?!

It comes after Cheryl hit back when she was quizzed about Liam during a chat with fans outside the Trust Centre opening.

As she was taking selfies, the star was asked: ‘Are you and Liam OK?,’ to which she clapped back: ‘Yeah, we’re great. Are you OK?’ Eeeek!

Speaking live on BBC Breakfast earlier, the star also said of the rumours: ‘Do I find it frustrating? No, it doesn’t bother me.