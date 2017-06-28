Aww! Liam Payne and baby Bear wear matching outfits in rare new picture and it is the CUTEST

Liam and Cheryl have kept their little one under wraps until now...

Liam Payne has been KILLIN’ IT on Instagram right now as we’ve been treated to more smouldering selfies than we even thought was possible – lucky Cheryl!

But although the nation definitely isn’t complaining about the former Directioner’s endless shots, there’s one thing we’re all still dying to see on Liam’s social media feed – and that’s a picture of little baby Bear.

The 23-year-old and his popstar girlfriend, Cheryl welcome their first son into the world three whole months ago and we’ve STILL not seen much of the tot.

Until NOW, that is as Liam has gone and shared the most adorable photo of his mini-me’s tiny little feet.

Posting the pic which shows off the pair’s matching Yeezy Adidas trainers, he added the sweet caption: ‘Like father like son.#yeezy #fatherandson’.

Like father like son.❤️#yeezy #fatherandson A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Jun 28, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

And obviously Liam’s 13.6 million followers completely freaked out and despite the shot only going up a little while ago, it’s ALREADY got over half a million likes… woah!

One excited fan wrote: ‘SO CUTEEEEEEEE’, while another agreed: ‘I JUST DIED OF CUTENESS LIAM THANKS’.

A third said: ‘Awwwwwnnnnnnnnnn so happy for you Liam’, while a fourth added: ‘you should post more pics like this!’ Agreed!

Earlier this week, new dad, Liam gave a rare insight into his family life with Chez and admitted that his girlfriend loves watching Keeping Up With The Kardashians with their baby boy – something which he’s not too happy about.

During a chat on US radio station Hot 99.5, Liam was asked whether he’d been singing to his newborn son and replied: ‘We haven’t really started lullabies yet but he loves the telly and my Mrs has got the Kardashians on all the time at the moment.

‘I don’t mind watching a little bit of the Kardashians but I don’t want him looking at it and being like “Oh yeah that’s what we should do”.’

Uh-oh, let’s hope 33-year-old Cheryl doesn’t mind her BF’s controversial comments because we’re LOVING these cute family insights.