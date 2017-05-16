One Direction star Liam let girlfriend Cheryl take the lead on naming their baby...

He and girlfriend Cheryl Cole divided opinion after revealing they called their baby boy Bear, and Liam Payne has revealed he wasn’t even on board initially.

Liam, 23, is in America right now promoting debut solo single Strip That Down – due to be released Friday – and, during a radio interview, he opened up about the naming process.

‘It was an internal battle,’ he explained. ‘I wanted a more traditional name and [Cheryl] wanted a name that was more unusual. The reason she chose Bear, in the end, is because Bear, when you leave a room, is a name that you won’t forget.

‘And I like that. And, do you know what? Now he is Bear. He’s just Bear. I’ll be honest with you, at first I wasn’t really having it. I was like, “I’m not really sure, I don’t really understand”. But now I look at him and he’s Bear. It’s mad. They become… you become your name as you get older.’

It seems Liam and Cheryl, 33, could have another battle on their hands, as it’s been rumoured she’s heading back into the studio to work on her fifth studio album.

His solo career hasn’t really started yet but Cheryl is holds the record for the most UK number one singles by a female artist, meaning she’s definitely a force to be reckoned with.

A source told the Sunday Mirror: ‘Cheryl met with her label to discuss ideas for songs and to plan a new sound. She hopes to have some music out at the end of the year but realistically it will be early next year.

‘There will be a lot of choreography, like her biggest hits Fight For This Love and Call My Name.’

Just as long as they don’t go down the Katie and Peter route by recording an album of love songs…