Prepare for all the festive feels!

Cheryl and Liam Payne have enjoyed a landmark moment in all new parents’ lives – their first Christmas with little baby Bear!

The couple welcomed their son in March this year, and we’re sure that Bear’s first Christmas has no doubt been a very special one.

And now former One Direction star Liam has shared his festive joy in an emotional Christmas tribute to Bear and his baby mama Chez.

Writing in his newsletter to fans, Liam gushed about ‘incredible mother’ Cheryl and looked back on the year he became a dad.

He wrote: ‘I’ve got to start with Cheryl and my baby boy Bear!

‘Holding my baby boy for the first time is a memory I will never forget and watching him grow up is just amazing to see.

‘Cheryl has been an incredible mother to baby Bear since the day he was born and I can’t thank her enough for that.’

Naww!

Liam recently revealed his plans for baby Bear’s first Christmas, and they involved – well, not a lot actually!

When we quizzed him on how he’d be spending Christmas at the Pride of Britain Awards last month, he told us: ‘Oh, now you’re asking. I don’t really know… a chilled one! It’s Bear’s first Christmas so it’s a very important one!’

We’re imagining them watching movies on the sofa whilst working their way through a box of Quality Street – or was that just us?

Meanwhile, Cheryl shared a cute Christmas Day snap of the other little cutie in her life – her and Liam’s pet chihuahua!

Posting an adorable snap of the pooch in a festive knit, Chez wrote: ‘Merry Christmas ya filthy animals 🐶😝🎄🎁 .. Sending love and happiness from all of ours to all of yours ☺️😘’

One thing’s for sure – it’s been a VERY cute Christmas in Chez and Liam’s world!