Ever since Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne welcomed their adorable son Bear into the world in March – we’ve all had one thing on our minds.

WHEN will we get the chance to see him?

Well, a whole eight months after his birth, One Direction star Liam has finally shared a video of his little one – but it’s not exactly the big reveal we were all hoping for.

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old teased his fans with the adorable clip where little Bear can be heard happily giggling as Liam sweetly growls at him.

And although the tot’s face was still kept under wraps with a blackened screen and a huge bear emoji (we see what you did there, Liam), the short video is still pretty adorable.

Despite it not being clear exactly what’s going on in the video, Liam’s fans still seemed delighted about the first sound clip of Bear, as loads took to Twitter to share their excitement.

‘Liam’s instagram story of baby Bear giggling oh my gosh this is so adorable’, one wrote.

Another added: ‘Liam making bear giggle is the cutest thing ever’.

While a third said: ‘I don’t care what anyone says but the video of Bear giggling on Liam’s instagram story is so precious.’

And they weren’t the only ones…

The Bedroom Floor singer and his girlfriend, Chez have refrained from sharing any clear photos or videos of their son so far.

With just a photo of Bear’s little feet in some Yeezy trainers, and a cute shot of his chubby little hand making it on to Liam’s social media account.

