Chiam fans were VERY excited about this
Ever since Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne welcomed their adorable son Bear into the world in March – we’ve all had one thing on our minds.
WHEN will we get the chance to see him?
Well, a whole eight months after his birth, One Direction star Liam has finally shared a video of his little one – but it’s not exactly the big reveal we were all hoping for.
Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old teased his fans with the adorable clip where little Bear can be heard happily giggling as Liam sweetly growls at him.
And although the tot’s face was still kept under wraps with a blackened screen and a huge bear emoji (we see what you did there, Liam), the short video is still pretty adorable.
‘Liam’s instagram story of baby Bear giggling oh my gosh this is so adorable’, one wrote.
Another added: ‘Liam making bear giggle is the cutest thing ever’.
While a third said: ‘I don’t care what anyone says but the video of Bear giggling on Liam’s instagram story is so precious.’
And they weren’t the only ones…
The Bedroom Floor singer and his girlfriend, Chez have refrained from sharing any clear photos or videos of their son so far.
With just a photo of Bear’s little feet in some Yeezy trainers, and a cute shot of his chubby little hand making it on to Liam’s social media account.
Liam’s video comes after he opened up about his ‘miracle baby’ at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday.
The singer – who attended the event alone while 34-year-old Chezza was at home looking after Bear – told The Mirror admitted becoming a parent has helped him become more in touch with his emotions.
He said: ‘People have been saying to me that as a dad now you develop different emotions when it’s something involving a child, and it’s so true. You can’t really pinpoint what it is but you definitely feel it more.
‘Bear is fantastic, he’s a little miracle baby, bless him, and he’s doing wonders, he’s amazing.’ AW!