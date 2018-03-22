This is adorable...

We can’t believe it’s been a whole year since Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne welcomed little Baby Bear.

And while we’re still yet to see what the little on looks like, now 24-year-old Liam has paid tribute to his son on his first birthday with a very rare photo.

Shared on Instagram, the snap shows Bear wrapping his tiny fist around his dad’s hand with Liam’s large array of tattoos on full display.

‘Can’t believe my little man is one today, where does the time go? Happy birthday son you’re my world,’ the X Factor star wrote alongside the super cute pic on Thursday.

And obviously, Liam’s 15.6million followers couldn’t wait to comment on the adorable photo, which racked up over 500k likes in less than an hour.

‘Happy birthday bear!! Wish you all the best. Can’t believe you’re one already’, gushed one fan.

Another said: ‘Happy birthday Bear and I love you liam’. While a third added: ‘He will go from a baby boy to a man in no time’.

Shortly after Cheryl tweeted to say thank you to her fans for all their kind birthday wishes for Bear…

It comes after reports that Chez and Liam have reportedly requested that their loved ones DON’T give their little boy any gifts on his special day so that he isn’t spoiled.

‘They have asked for no presents as they don’t want to spoil Bear and they are hosting at their house,’ a friend of the pair told MailOnline.

And instead of throwing a big party, the celeb parents are apparently only inviting their nearest and dearest to the celebration.

The insider added: ‘They’re planning an intimate family party for Bear’s first birthday with just their immediate family members from both sides.

‘They didn’t want to have a big party, they want to enjoy the day with their close family.’ We’re sure the little family is having a great day!

Meanwhile, Liam recently opened up about his private life with Cheryl after the pair have been plagued with split rumours lately.