The duo are making separate plans for their son's future...



Cheryl was in no hurry to share her happy news with the world when she fell pregnant.

And following the constant reports of cracks in her relationship with Liam Payne, Now understands she’s insisting that if they break up, then it’ll be as private as possible.

Liam spilled last month that he and Cheryl – mother to his one-year-old son Bear – have relationship ‘struggles’ like anyone else and shortly after, the pair reportedly went on a ‘make or break’ holiday to the Maldives.

But in an interview given last week, Liam seemed to contradict himself, saying: ‘I’m quite the romancer’ when it comes to cooking for Cheryl and enjoying cosy nights in front of the telly.

He revealed: ‘When I’m cooking for Chez, I don’t know why but my dinner can be just thrown on the thing, whatever, but I have to, like, cut out a little leaf and throw on a little bit of spice and I have to make her dinner really nice.’

So has it helped get things back on track?

A well-placed source tells Now that the former One Direction star and Cheryl have taken the precaution of working things out if they were ever to go their separate ways.

Our insider reveals: ‘Liam’s most important thing, alongside Bear, is his music and the quest to be bigger than 1D. He wants to be the most successful out of his bandmates.’

Any new parent knows the art of juggling work and family life isn’t easy, but with Cheryl, 34, left holding the baby while Liam, 24, jets off for promotional work and partying, you couldn’t blame her for feeling resentful.

We previously told how in their two-year relationship, Chiam had spent around six months apart – and with a child to raise now, it’s not going to be easy.

Our insider says: ‘They barely see each other and are now in the process of organising Bear’s future wealth and Cheryl’s maintenance – if they ever split.

‘They don’t want it to be public and she is furious that he constantly speaks to the press about Bear. She wants him to shut up.’

It’s no secret that Cheryl has remained tight-lipped on her son as she tries to keep him out of the limelight. Liam on the other hand has teased fans with snaps of his beloved son’s feet and hands, and spoken about him at every opportunity.

Last week, he even appeared to joke about Cheryl’s parenting skills.

Liam said: ‘[Bear]’s massive now! Where’s my baby gone? Everyone comes over and is like: “Your child is massive!” I don’t know what we feed him. I don’t know what [Cheryl’s] doing.’

It’s understood Cheryl has tried to work things out and even contemplated marriage, but with Liam’s career going from strength to strength, it looks like it’ll be a while before things settle down.

Our source adds: ‘Cheryl and Liam have agreed that if they ever split, they will lead separate lives, as long as it’s not public.

‘Cheryl doesn’t want to be haunted by the aftermath of another failed relationship and Liam wants to keep her sweet, as the last thing he needs is for her to make it difficult for him to see Bear.’

Thankfully for now, it’s only Liam’s hectic schedule stopping him seeing more of his son…