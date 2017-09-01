This is quite a present

Liam Payne has already had a pretty memorable year, what with becoming a father to his and Cheryl Cole’s baby boy Bear, and now he’s been treated to a VERY special birthday treat courtesy of his girlfriend.

The former One Direction star jetted off to Mallorca with Cheryl, 34, last week and has revealed that Chezza surprised him by flying out his nearest and dearest to join them to celebrate Liam turning 24. Awww.

‘It was amazing, there were multiple surprises throughout the day,’ says Liam. ‘We got away for for a little holiday and she had flown all my old school friends out that I literally hadn’t seen for a year, so it was amazing to spend time with them.

‘And then on my actual birthday, she flew my parents out and they spent a bit of time with me. It was really nice for my mum and dad. We were out in Mallorca, it was lovely.’

Not only that but Liam also got to enjoy quality time with both Cheryl and little Bear.

‘We had a really good time. Me and Cheryl aren’t really the sunbathing type but it was really nice,’ the new dad tells MailOnline. ‘I think when you’re away you talk about a lot of different things.

‘I ended up spending a lot of time with my son, which was great. He’s growing into a humongous child, he’s like half the size of his Nan now which is hilarious!

‘We had a great time, we went round Mallorca on a boat for a day, it was really fun. You get to think about things and the next year going forward we’re excited for what’s coming.’

Liam is clearly loving fatherhood and calls Bear – who was born in March – his ‘best friend’.

He also remains in awe of the tot’s mum Cheryl and has loved seeing her enjoy motherhood away from the limelight.

‘She had her rest time and she enjoyed it,’ he explains. ‘She was so close to Bear at the start and that mother and son bond is just the most amazing thing to behold and watch.

‘I was nothing but learning from her at the start and she was a natural mum.’

Awww, sounds like these three are a very happy little family!