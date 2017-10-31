Everyone was left confused by Liam and Cheryl's hasty exit

Liam Payne’s return to the X Factor on Saturday night got a lot of people talking after he decided to collect girlfriend Cheryl Cole on his way out of the studio during the live show.

After finishing his performance of new single Bedroom Floor, the former One Direction star went to walk off at the back of the stage.

But clearly having a last minute change of mind, the 23-year-old star suddenly circled back behind confused host Dermot O’Leary, to grab his girlfriend from her seat in the crowd.

And everyone was VERY confused.

But following the bizarre exit, 23-year-old Liam has revealed the REAL reason he exited the studio in such a strange way – and it turns out it wasn’t entirely his fault.

Talking to the Mirror during Monday night’s Pride of Britain Awards, the dad-of-one explained: ‘Producers told me to go this way and it looked like I was going out the front, bossed off the stage and took my missus and buggered off.

‘But that’s what I got told to do and I got so much stick for it.’

He added: ‘It was hilarious, storming off the stage and taking my missus.’ AWKS!

Although it looks like Liam wasn’t too phased by the criticism he received, as the star looked as dapper as ever while walking the red carpet at the glitzy award ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House.

While fans were happy to see Liam, unfortunately Chez had to stay at home to look after their six-month-old son– who she gave birth to back in March this year.

AW! We’re still kinda waiting for Chiam‘s little one to make his own red carpet debut…