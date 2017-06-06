Ouch! Liam Payne takes aim at Katie Price and Peter Andre as he discusses duetting with Cheryl

It looks like the former 1D star isn't a fan of A Whole New World...

When Liam Payne and Cheryl were first pictured together last year, we have to admit – we had high hopes for a killer musical collab.

We’ve had Beyonce and Jay-Z, Rihanna and Drake and of course pop’s greatest duo Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan.

But with the industries newest power couple, Chiam slowly creeping back into the spotlight, we were definitely picturing a Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid-style music video from the pair.

How amazing would that be?

Unfortunately, former Directioner Liam has gone and crushed all of our hopes as he’s ruled out any chance of a duet at the risk of sounding ‘cheesy’.

The Strip That Down singer – who just welcomed first son, Bear in March – even went on to throw a lil’ bit of shade at former couple Katie Price and Peter Andre who previously collaborated on their 2006 *uh-hum* smash hit, A Whole New World.

‘I think sometimes those things can go a bit cheesy. We’re not going to do the Katie Price and Peter Andre,’ he told The Sun.



Before adding: ‘She wouldn’t have me anyway. She’d kick me off. I’m lucky to be here still.’ AWKS!



Well, we’re still not letting go of the dream of a Chiam album…

Meanwhile, the new parents have recently been spotted out for the first time since the arrival of their three-month-old son.

According to the Daily Star, the pair were seen enjoying a date night at celebrity hot spot The Ivy in Covent Garden on Sunday evening.

A source told the publication that 33-year-old Chez stepped out wearing black skinny trousers and a matching top while Liam, 23, donned casual jeans and a bomber jacket.

An onlooker said: ‘She looked stunningly beautiful. You couldn’t tell she’s just had a baby, she looked amazing.’

We don’t doubt it for a second! Now, back to that album collab – we were thinking a cover of Especially For You?