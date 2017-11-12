The former One Direction star tells us about his son's first Christmas plans...

New dad Liam Payne admitted he left son Bear at home with the ‘missus’ Cheryl Tweedy when he stepped out to attend the 2017 Pride Of Britain Awards last week.

But while he’s currently busy promoting his new single Bedroom Floor, he plans on slowing things down this festive season.

When we asked what his plans for Christmas are, he replied, ‘Oh, now you’re asking. I don’t really know… a chilled one! It’s Bear’s first Christmas so it’s a very important one!’ The 1D singer then gave us a cheeky wink before being whisked away. Cheryl’s a lucky lady…

Meanwhile Cheryl was noticeably absent from the awards this year as boyfriend Liam attended the event alone and she’s admitted that she’s gutted to have missed out.

The singer – who has been a regular attendee at the heart-warming event over the years – made the confession as she reminisced about a touching memory from the show on Twitter.

Cheryl, 34, responded to a tweet from the Pride of Britain account featuring a photo from the 2010 ceremony where Chezza ended up with a custard pie in her face courtesy of young award winner Cameron.

‘We missed you this year @CherylOfficial – do you remember this?’ the message read.

The Girls Aloud star then responded by admitting her sadness at missing out this year and revealed her plans to watch the event back on TV.

‘Aww.. So sad that I missed it,’ Cheryl wrote back. ‘I will definitely be catching up on it tonight’

She also said of the messy memory: ‘And yes ! How could I forget’

Awww. Liam, 24, was representing the couple at the event and revealed on the red carpet that Cheryl had stayed at home to look after their seven-month-old baby son Bear.

He also spoke of how he was finding the powerful stories told at the ceremony even more emotional since becoming a parent.