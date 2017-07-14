Showing the support...

Hundreds of thousands of hearts broke when the One Direction boys decided to go separate ways, so it’s always nice to see that their bromance lives on.

New dad Liam Payne took to Twitter to share a very special message to his friend and bandmate Harry Styles.

Now in case you didn’t know Harry has been extremely busy, not only has he been working on a load of AH-mazing new music, he has even landed himself a role in Christopher Nolan’s new flick Dunkirk.

Harry stars alongside a heap of A-List actors including our very own Tom Hardy *SWOON* and Peaky Blinders hunk Cillian Murphy.

And as the world premiere took place on Thursday night in London, Liam was quick to send his pal a very special message.

Liam took to Twitter and wrote: ‘@Harry_Styles good luck tonight mate! Sorry I can’t be there can’t wait to see you in action #DunkirkPremiere’. Cute!

Liam who welcomed his first child with girlfriend Cheryl back in March, has also launched his solo career and has been touring promoting his work.

Although he still has time to come back and care for his lady and little baby Bear, as Cheryl recently posted a cute pic of the pair off out on a date night.

Meanwhile fellow bandmate Niall Horan has also been enjoying a hugely successful solo career, whilst Louis Tomlinson and Liam most recently featured on the Artists for Grenfell charity single to help those affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

And although there is no news of a 1D reunion we’re still holding out hope that maybe one day these boys will reunite.

But until then we’ll just have to keep listening to the oldies.