Maybe a little too much info here, Liam

Liam Payne might have recently confessed to not knowing what to get Cheryl for Valentine’s Day but now it seems that he might have something VERY saucy in mind.

The singer attended the premiere of the new Fifty Shades Of Grey film Fifty Shades Freed on Tuesday night – having recorded a song for the soundtrack – and reportedly confessed on the red carpet that he’d be taking notes on the steamy film ready for his other half…

According to Twitter fan account Cheriam News, 24-year-old Liam said: ‘I will be watching tonight and taking tips, obviously Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and I have a girlfriend of my own so I’ll definitely be taking a few tips and taking those home with me.’

Erm, blimey. This X-rated confession didn’t go down too well with many fans though who were left CRINGING at Liam’s openness.

‘LIAM TOO MUCH INFORMATION JESUS,’ one follower commented, whilst another said: ‘that’s disgusting’

And one added: ‘There are some things that are just TMI lol’

Oh dear, that might have been a bit too much, Liam!

It comes after the One Direction star – who welcomed baby son Bear with Cheryl, 34, last March – confessed that he needed to catch up on the first two movies in the kinky saga and admitted he’d ‘keep those for home’.

‘People know that I made a baby, so we can go there,’ he said during a chat on New York radio station 103.5 KT.

And when quizzed on whether Chezza gets jealous of his racy topless selfies, Liam admitted that she doesn’t respond – even though he WANTS a reaction from her.

‘No, she doesn’t even say anything,’ the dad-of-one explained. ‘She gets it. But also, I’d like her to say “Oh you look nice in that”.

‘A little compliment every now and again! Make me feel good.’

Well we’ve certainly learned a lot about Liam and Cheryl’s relationship this week – perhaps a little too much, eh?