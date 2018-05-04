Looking good, Liam!

Liam Payne has thrilled fans by releasing the video for his new single Familiar – and it’s sizzling stuff!

In the footage the 24-year-old dances around topless – giving fans a pretty good glimpse at his toned torso – before sitting on the bonnet of his swish car as he watches a group of girls perform a routine.

We hope you didn’t catch a cold, Liam!

Then Liam and collaborator J Balvin take the party indoors where it looks like they’re generally having a great time and we kind of want to be there, tbh.

The sultry tune and matching vid have proved a HUGE hit with fans and many are struggling to contain their excitement over it.

‘Somebody call the ambulance I forgot how to breathe #familiar #FamiliarMusicVideo,’ one commented on Twitter – yikes.

Another tweeted: ‘you really gotta show me those visuals and expect me to still be alive??????’

Meanwhile one gushed: ‘did you mean to be shirtless to kill our asses? MAN YOU ARE SO DAMN HOT’

Yep, it seems that a lot of Liam’s admirers are probably a wee bit jealous of his girlfriend Cheryl after seeing the footage…

Liam had previously got his fans excited for the clip by teasing them ahead of its release.

The former One Direction star tweeted on Thursday: ‘Yo @JBALVIN do you think they are ready for the video tomorrow?’

This prompted J Balvin to respond: ‘Liam my G! Yes! Let’s do this! Famili Famili Familiar’

Meanwhile fans promptly lost their cool, with one admitting: ‘I’m not ready but I can’t wait’

The track marks Liam’s third solo release from his upcoming debut album which will hopefully be coming this summer.

With the new video showing off Payno’s dance moves, it’s probably no surprise that he recently revealed that one-year-old son Bear is already pretty good at getting his groove on.

‘I played him my new single and he went rigid and bouncing really fast and throwing his hand in the air,’ Liam told Pop Buzz last month. ‘It was like he was twerking on the table. Like baby twerking in his nappy.’

Awww, this family’s clearly got moves!