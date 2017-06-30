‘Is that Harry Potter?’ Liam Payne sends fans wild as he unveils DRAMATIC new look to meet the Queen

We had to double take...

By now, we’re all pretty used to seeing Liam Payne turning up to press appearances sporting a signature casual look…

We’re talking baggy jeans, big hoodies and those err… blingy chains.

But it looks like even a global super star knows when to smarten himself up as he had the massive honour of meeting the Queen on Thursday – and turned up looking like a whole new person.

Yup, rocking up in a sharp black suit, Liam completed his fancy attire with a pair of sexy specs, sending the 1D fandom into complete meltdown.

And despite the singer actually getting to meet our Royal Highness, his new geek chic look was all anyone could talk about on Twitter, with many likening the star to a certain fictional character.

‘You looked like Harry Potter at the Queen’s event @ LiamPayne’, one follower commented.

Another joked: ‘Harry Potter or @LiamPayne? That’s the question’.

While some just couldn’t help but gush over his specs as a third wrote: ‘Liam Payne in glasses. I didn’t know I needed this in my life.’

And a fourth agreed: ‘ @ LiamPayne YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY ROCKING THOSE GLASSES, PAYNO’.

They weren’t the only ones talking about it…

Who knew a pair of glasses could cause so much chaos?

Twenty-three year old, Liam left girlfriend Cheryl and their baby Bear at home to visit Buckingham Palace for the Young Leaders Awards.

Joining the likes of Olympian Mo Farah, presenter Anita Rani and YouTube star Caspar Lee, the celebs all shook hands with the Queen and Prince Harry in aid of the good cause.

And the new dad was clearly touched by his afternoon and swiftly took to Instagram to share a message with his 13.7 million followers.

‘An absolute honour to meet the Queen today on such a fantastic occasion,’ he wrote.

‘Privileged to share the room with such inspirational @queensyoungleaders, hear their stories and how they are helping to rebuild and preserve a sometimes broken world.’

Good on you, Liam! And maybe this special occasion marks a whole new ‘dad wardrobe’ for the spruced up star.