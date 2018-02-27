The dad-of-one seems to be back in the UK

After jetting off to the sunny beaches of Miami earlier this week, Liam Payne has hinted that he’s back home in – not-so-sunny – Blighty with Cheryl Cole and baby Bear.

The 24-year-old flew across the pond just days after his loved-up appearance with Chez at the Brits to film his latest music video.

But after sunning himself for a couple of days, Liam seems to have reunited with his other half just in time for the Siberian snow storm. Great timing…

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the dad-of-one shared a video of – what we assume – is his HUGE back yard as the wintery weather well and truly takes hold.

Speaking in the background, Liam can be heard gloomily telling his fans, ‘Oh well, this is definitely not Miami… Oooof’.

While it might not be Miami, there are definitely worse places to be than in a multi-million pound mansion with your stunning girlfriend and adorable baby boy, ey Liam!

This comes after the former One Direction hunk was snapped on his balcony joking around with a brunette on Monday.

In photos obtained by The Sun, topless Liam donned in a pair of long white shorts outside his hotel room as he chatted to the female staff member.

Meanwhile, the A-list pair have recently been forced to deny their relationship is on the rocks after reports emerged that they’re heading for a split.

Former Girls Aloud star Chezza got VERY sassy last week when she hit back at the speculation, insisting the couple are ‘doing fine’ and claims otherwise are ‘ludicrous’.

But while Chiam continue to put on a united front, new reports claim that Cheryl is secretly sick of Liam going out to work and leaving her with their one-year-old son.

‘Cheryl had been in turmoil in the run up to the Brits’, a source told new! magazine.

‘For the past few weeks, they’ve done nothing but row. Cheryl, deep down, still loves him and wants to try.

‘They’ve been bickering over everything. Joan [Cheryl’s mum] has ‘practically moved in’.’

The insider added: ‘She knows she’s been pushing him away by nagging at him when he comes home, but it’s like she can’t help herself.’

We wonder what these two have to say about the latest rumours!