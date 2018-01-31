Poor Liam...

Liam Payne might have grown up since his days dancing around on stage with One Direction, but that doesn’t mean he’s safe from a social media faux pas.

And unfortunately that’s exactly what happened to the dad-of-one when he decided to share a photo of himself posing up a storm on some giant cushions.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

But as well as fans taking issue with his bizarre outfit, it was the caption that really got people talking.

Yup, clearly the 24-year-old’s latest luxury trip on a private jet has gone to his head, as he wrote: ‘You can only get jet lag from a jet the rest of yall have got plane lag #NoF**ks.’ Er… Are you okay, Liam?

While Liam DID try and save himself by swiftly deleting the snap, it was a little too late and fans took to social media to mock the star. Eeek!

More: Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne’s latest battle

‘Can someone please come and collect liam payne? he’s had a capri sun and he’s acting up to impress the year sevens again’, wrote one fan on Twitter.

While another said: ‘This is tragic’, and a third simply added: ‘Oh Cheryl…’

Although, Liam did decide to hit back at the criticism, and when one fan commented: ‘do you know you’re white?’ he simply replied: ‘Do you know your hair is pink?’

And it looks like he wasn’t all that fussed about the backlash, as Liam later uploaded ANOTHER snap, this time of him lying in bed topless. And he left out the caption this time…

In the cheeky snap, the star – who welcomed baby Bear with girlfriend Cheryl in March – can be seen lying alone in a double bed while looking in a mirrored ceiling above him. As you do.

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Jan 30, 2018 at 4:30pm PST

Luckily, this snap got a much more positive response from his 15.2 million followers, as one wrote: ‘Now this is some view’, and another added: ‘DAMN!’

You might have JUST got away with that one, Liam…