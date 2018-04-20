Liam Payne leads tributes as DJ Avicii dies age 28

Such sad news.

Swedish DJ and producer Avicii has passed away suddenly age 28.

His publicist confirmed the news to Billboard. Real name Tim Bergling, the Grammy-nominated EDM star in Oman at the time of his death on Friday (April 20). A cause of death is not currently known.

A statement released after his death read: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

In 2016, Avicii retired from performing live. Reports suggested that the star had struggled with health problems, including ‘acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking’. He had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014.

The likes of Liam Payne, Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Deadmau5 and Charlie Puth have paid tribute to the late performer.

Such sad news, our thought are with all his friends and family.