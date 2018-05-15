The former 1D 'fella has lifted the lid on the perils of fame.

From the outside, being famous looks like never ending conveyor belt #spon Instagram posts and unlimited free whitening toothpaste.

And guess what? We’d most probably trade our 9-5 commute and soggy meal deals for a taste of the finer things in life. Like, can we just be paid to post pictures already please?!

However, we’ve guessed life in the spotlight might not be all its cracked up to be. In fact, its not an uncommon thing for celebrities to speak out about the perils of fame (and having ridiculously white teeth). (Okay, maybe not the last part).

So much so, Liam Payne of One Direction has now spoken out about life post-hiatus and outside the band – revealing fame hasn’t been the easiest ride for him in a very honest chat for Mental Health Awareness Week.

Liam, who became a dad for the first time in March of last year having welcomed his son Bear into the world with partner Cheryl , has lifted the lid on the dark side of his success with KISS FM for their ‘Where’s Your Head At?’ campaign.

Very honestly, Liam explained: ‘When the band started our break I struggled with the idea of becoming famous again, it scared the living daylights out of me. Because the last time it nearly killed me, frankly’.

Speaking of how he made the situation work, Liam added: ‘So I had to figure out a way to make it work for me – rather than me work for it.’

When quizzed on how he copes with having his entire life splashed across the papers worldwide, Liam shared that he has developed the coping mechanism of humour: ‘Laugh it off and remember it will become a story one day. And will seem funny’.

Now 24-years-old, Liam has been in the public eye for over a decade – having auctioned for The X Factor when he was just 14-years-old.

Speaking of his ten year stint at the forefront of fame, the ‘fella reveals: ‘I love my life, it’s been fantastic but there have been a lot of struggles to get to this point. It’s about having good people around you. They don’t have to be a psychologist – just people who are friendly, someone to talk to’.

We think Liam has some stellar advice! Now, wheres our whitening toothpaste…

For more information on Mental Health Awareness Week, head over *here*.