Yup, Liam's done it again...

Ever since Liam Payne left One Direction, he’s basically turned into a whole new person.

Not only is the 23-year-old now a dad – as he shares baby Bear with girlfriend, Cheryl – but he’s also got his own album and is absolutely smashing the charts with debut single, Strip That Down.

Bravo, Liam.

But if there’s one thing fans are all really enjoying about Liam’s total image overhaul, it’s the constant stream of sultry selfies.

And with his latest Insta post, the pop superstar has basically broken the internet AGAIN by giving everyone a flash of his rock-hard abs.

Sharing the snap with his 13.6millions followers (woah!), Liam can be seen looking moodily into a hotel mirror with – what looks like – nothing but a pair of boxers on.

Ooo errr… Liam captioned the shot ‘#legday’, despite his legs being out of shot but who cares when he looks like THIS.

Fans were were clearly impressed as one excited follower wrote: ‘STRIP THAT DOWN FOR US LIAM’,

A second wrote: ‘Your so hotttttt!!’ while a third added: ‘Slay Daddy’.

And a fourth agreed: ‘You are killing me !!!’

It’s fair to say Liam definitely knows how to send his loyal fans crazy.

The new insta pic comes after Liam vowed to use a VERY dirty chat up line on Girls Aloud star, Cheryl.