The POTUS announced on Twitter that he is banning transgender people from serving in the US military.

Liam Payne has shared his support with the LGBTQ community after Donald Trump made the shocking announcement on Wednesday that transgender people will no longer be able to serve as US troops.

The One Direction star has joined hoards of celebrities who have condemned the President and his controversial decision, in which he claimed transgender people were a ‘burden’ on the military.

Sharing a moving quote from Thomas Jefferson on Instagram, Liam captioned his post: ‘Thomas Jefferson#lgbtqrights.’

Thomas Jefferson #lgbtqrights A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Jul 27, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

The quote read: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.’

However, not everyone agreed that Liam was entitled to an opinion on the matter, with one annoyed fan commenting: ‘U don’t even live here?‘

Responding to his critic, Liam said: ‘I have a house there and pay taxes but it’s not about that it’s about support for a community that deserves the right to live the dream of serving they’re country if that’s what they desire.’

But there were plenty of people who thanked the singer for his support.

One commented: ‘As a transgender male I very much respect and appreciate this, I couldn’t have said it better myself, and I am so glad there are people like you in the world to speak out and stand up for what’s wrong and right.’

While another said: ‘I can’t describe how proud i feel to see you openly support the LGBT community. Can’t believe it’s 2017 and issues like this still exists. Thank you so much @liampayne I have chosen an amazing person as my idol. I’m sure of it.’

And another gushed: ‘YES YES YES A MILLION TIMES YES.’