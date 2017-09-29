Aww Cheryl Cole! Liam Payne reveals baby Bear reduces him to tears with THIS cute move

Aww, this is ADORABLE!

Since Cheryl and Liam Payne welcomed son Bear back in March, the new dad can’t help but gush about fatherhood.

And now the former One Direction singer has revealed some more super cute stories about his son.

Liam is currently promoting his solo career, which means a lot of interviews.

And to everyone’s delight he has opened up about the moment baby Bear made him cry.

Not sad tears, but tears of actual laughter.

The 24-year-old told French news site Melty: ‘When my son learned to blow raspberries, he would copy you, it was funny, it’s hilarious.’

He went on to add: ‘I was crying with laughter in the end, it was just so funny because he kept just going ‘brrrrrr’.

Aww, Liam is turning out to be quite the doting dad.

And this wouldn’t be the first time that the singer has divulged information about his son.

He previously opened up about the couple’s traumatic birth and why they named their son Bear.

But it seems as though Cheryl is not as happy about Liam’s oversharing as he previously told the MailOnline, ‘I do get a bit overexcited sometimes. I’ll go home and she’ll say ‘What did you say that for?”

‘But I’m just really happy with everything and life’s great, I’m really enjoying myself and everything’s really good so I can’t really complain. I just like to talk about it!’

Liam’s latest chat comes amid rumours that girlfriend Cheryl is set to make her return to the spotlight this weekend at Paris Fashion Week.

It’s thought that Cheryl will be walking down the catwalk alongside the likes of Dame Helen Mirren and Irina Shayk for L’Oreal Paris’ first ever fashion/beauty show.

Well, we can’t wait to see more of Cheryl, and we love Liam’s very cute stories.

Keep em’ coming!