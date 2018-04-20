We weren't expecting THIS Cheriam confession...

Liam Payne and girlfriend Cheryl have both raised eyebrows with some of their fashion choices over the years and now Liam has confessed that they actually SHARE clothes.

Yep, the singer and his other half often take items from each other’s wardrobes – and Liam even admits that he wouldn’t shy away from trying some of Chezza’s underwear!

Liam spilled the beans after confessing to Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast Show on Friday that he’d accidentally put some of Cheryl’s socks on recently.

‘I’m lazy, I should know better after all these years, I just pile all the socks in the drawer, all the boxers,’ the 24-year-old explained.

He then quipped: ‘Luckily I didn’t end up with any thongs, that would have been embarrassing. I might have tried it out, could’ve been a bit airy, a bit free!’

Ooh-er. It turns out that Liam is more than happy to wear lots of things that actually belong to Cheryl, 34.

‘Honestly these days because of the way clothes are, a lot of stuff is baggy so I get a lot of her clothes in my wardrobe and if I’m feeling it that day I’ll whack it on,’ he revealed.

Unfortunately this has occasionally resulted in some embarrassing moments…

‘I had this jumper on the other day which had “woman” written on the back,’ Liam admitted. ‘We’re gonna get pictured in a lot of the same stuff.’

Awks! Sadly for Liam it sounds like this clothes-sharing thing also sometimes leads to Cheryl pinching his stuff for herself – and not giving it back.

‘Honestly it’s so bad if I’m wearing something and she goes “oh I like that” I know I’m never seeing it again,’ the dad-of-one said.

Oh dear! This clearly isn’t causing too much of an issue though as it comes after Liam revealed that he ‘loves’ his family life with Chezza and their one-year-old son Bear.

‘I have a happy family life. We’re incredibly normal,’ he told The Sun. ‘It would actually bore you if I told you how normal we were.

‘I love my life. It’s great. We’re having a great time.’

We’re not too sure how happy Cheryl will be though after he called her ‘Old Chezza’ during an interview with Capital North East.

‘Can’t call her Old Chezza,’ he quickly quipped realising his mistake. ‘She’ll absolutely kill me!’

LOLs.