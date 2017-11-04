His cousin Ross Harris says it’s been hard for anyone to get round to see the seven-month-old.

As the world waits with bated breath for Liam Payne and Cheryl Tweedy to make their first public appearance with their seven-month-old son Bear, we can reveal that we’re not the only ones who are keen to meet the little one.

Liam’s cousin, Ross Harris, tells us he still hasn’t met the famous baby.

Singer and drummer Ross, 26 – who recently released his debut single Compound Fracture days before Liam released his second solo track Bedroom Floor – says he caught up with his superstar cousin in LA a few months ago. And news of their meet-up begged us to ask Ross, who kept his new music a surprise from Liam because he didn’t want the former One Direction hunk to feel pressured to help, whether he or his family have seen baby Bear…

‘I haven’t had a chance because I’ve been so busy,’ says Ross, who has spent the past 12 months working on his solo music as well as touring as a drummer for

Busted. ‘Liam’s invited me round but I haven’t been in the same country at the same time.

‘Everyone’s been so busy, so it’s been pretty much hard for anyone to get round there, plus you kind of want to leave them alone. A newborn child, it’s a busy thing and they have enough trouble with sleeping patterns and taking care of the baby – but hopefully I’ll get to go round soon.’

Liam and Cheryl have been dating since they went public with their relationship

18 months ago, but Ross also revealed that he is yet to meet the Geordie singer.

He tells us, ‘I still haven’t met Cheryl. It would be nice to catch up with them and see the little one. Maybe I’ll take Bear some drumsticks – after all, you have to start them young.’

And with two nephews in his family, Ross adds, ‘I think I’m a good babysitter, so if they need help, then of course I’d like to.’

Liam recently revealed that his son was named after the growling nature of his breathing and Ross, who admits he’d like to get in the studio with his cousin, says he wouldn’t rule out putting Bear on a track, as he once sampled his little nephew’s laugh. Let’s make this happen, guys…

Ross’ single Compound Fracture is out now. Click here.