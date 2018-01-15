The star's ex has reached out to her followers

After the sad news broke over the weekend that Ant McPartlin is filing for divorce from Lisa Armstrong, now it looks like his wife of 11 years is looking to support from fans.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! host revealed he was ending his marriage via a statement made by his spokesperson.

And while makeup artist Lisa is yet to speak out, she’s now taken to Twitter to ‘like’ a number of supportive tweets from fans.

‘I wanted to send you enormous amounts of love and luck for the future. You have remained so dignified in the face of the media – You are a true inspiration,’ one fan wrote.



Another said: ‘Well I think @lisaAmakeup has stayed classy to the end. She hasn’t deserved any of this. I really feel for her. All this over the papers. Just no need @antanddec keep stuff private. Chin up Lisa.’

A third told Lisa to ‘keep her chin up’, writing: ‘Going through difficult times we must always be reminded that better times are ahead. For a beautiful person like yourself it will be tough but keep your chin up and you will bloom again.’

While a fourth added: ‘@lisaAmakeup My wife and I would like to wish you well and hope you have your family and friends around you take care you are a lovely lady’.