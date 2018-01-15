The star's ex has reached out to her followers
After the sad news broke over the weekend that Ant McPartlin is filing for divorce from Lisa Armstrong, now it looks like his wife of 11 years is looking to support from fans.
The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! host revealed he was ending his marriage via a statement made by his spokesperson.
And while makeup artist Lisa is yet to speak out, she’s now taken to Twitter to ‘like’ a number of supportive tweets from fans.
‘I wanted to send you enormous amounts of love and luck for the future. You have remained so dignified in the face of the media – You are a true inspiration,’ one fan wrote.
Another said: ‘Well I think @lisaAmakeup has stayed classy to the end. She hasn’t deserved any of this. I really feel for her. All this over the papers. Just no need @antanddec keep stuff private. Chin up Lisa.’
A third told Lisa to ‘keep her chin up’, writing: ‘Going through difficult times we must always be reminded that better times are ahead. For a beautiful person like yourself it will be tough but keep your chin up and you will bloom again.’
While a fourth added: ‘@lisaAmakeup My wife and I would like to wish you well and hope you have your family and friends around you take care you are a lovely lady’.
This comes after Ant’s rep confirmed to The Sun On Sunday: ‘In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin.
‘Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made.’
The couple’s split comes after telly favourite Ant checked into rehab last summer, with the star confessing to problems with alcohol, substance abuse and prescription drugs.
And his health was reportedly a factor in Ant’s decision to divorce Lisa, whom he has been with for 23 years and married in 2006, with a source telling The Sun: ‘This was a tough decision for Ant but he has to do the right thing for his health.’
Meanwhile, there has been speculation over the pair’s divorce settlement as a source told The Sun that Ant ‘doesn’t want a drawn out court battle with Lisa’.
‘He still views her as a best friend and wants them both to be able to walk away from the marriage positively’, said the insider.
Before adding: ‘He is happy to give Lisa 50 per cent in the divorce if that is what is agreed by their lawyers’.
Sending our love to their family at this difficult time.