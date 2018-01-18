The couple announced their divorce over the weekend

Following their shock divorce news, it looks like Lisa Armstrong is still keen to keep things civil with her ex Ant McPartlin.

While the make up artist is yet to speak out on her split, she has made a pretty big move on social media – by liking a photo of her estranged husband.

In the snap – shared by Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams – Ant can be seen smiling alongside boss Simon Cowell and pals Declan Donnelly, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David as they all head back to work on the new series.

‘The gang is back together. @ BGT # Blackpool’, 46-year-old David wrote next to the sweet pic.

And clearly Lisa was a fan too as she swiftly hit the ‘like’ button.

Meanwhile, 41-year-old Lisa spoke out on social media for the first time to share an adorable message about the former couple’s dog on Wednesday.

Posting on Twitter, Lisa re-tweeted a pic of pooch Hurley – taken by photographer Harry Page – simply writing: ‘My baby boy and his #furryfam.’ AW!

Ant has also made his return to social media this week by posing for some BGT selfies.

In one of the snaps, shared on Ant and Dec’s official Instagram page, the Geordie BFF’s are all smiles as they kick off the auditions in Blackpool – with 42-year-old Ant getting into the spirit with a pink cowboy hat.

While another pic shows Ant holding the camera as the presenters pose behind-the-scenes at the talent show, next to the caption: ‘Ahh, back where we belong! A #BGT #blackpool #backinthewings’.

It comes after Ant confirmed the break down of his marriage over the weekend, with a rep confirming to The Sun On Sunday: ‘In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin.

‘Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made.’