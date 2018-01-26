The make-up artist has been interacting with fans on social media

Lisa Armstrong might have kept quiet about her split from Ant McPartlin but it’s not stopped her from interacting with fans who have commented on the break-up.

And just days after she ‘liked’ a photo featuring her estranged husband, the make-up artist has now shown love for a Twitter message which appears to suggest that Ant could regret their divorce.

The post from a fan reads: ‘@lisaAmakeup Your unconditional love & support made A who he is.. easy to think you don’t want UNTIL you don’t have.. Never Be Another You’

To make the message even clearer the tweet is accompanied by an image featuring the words: ‘I’m not like other girls. That’s where you made your first mistake.’

It comes as Lisa continues to show love for supportive posts from her followers, including several tweets reflecting on her not being by Ant’s side at the National Television Awards on Tuesday night.

Ant, 42, and Declan Donnelly bagged two gongs at the bash in London whilst Lisa’s show Strictly Come Dancing – for which she is one of the head make-up artists – won Best Talent Show.

‘It was really sad not seeing you sat next to Ant after all these years. Love the amazing make up you and your team do on Strictly. Let’s hope 2018 is a good year for you,’ one tweet ‘liked’ by Lisa read.

Another says: ‘@lisaAmakeup watching NTA Awards on demand. @antanddec won Best Presenters. I cried. Not just because they won but because Ant’s ring finger was bare. My heart’s breaking for you. Sending love and hugs’

Others have praised Lisa for her being ‘gracious and dignified’ throughout it all.

It was announced earlier this month that Ant and Lisa are separating, with a statement made by Ant’s spokesperson to The Sun On Sunday reading: ‘In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin.

‘Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made.’

The couple’s split comes after telly favourite Ant checked into rehab last summer, with the star confessing to problems with alcohol, substance abuse and prescription drugs.