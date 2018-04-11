Did Lisa Armstrong just hint that she’s hoping for a reunion with Ant McPartlin?

Lisa's 'liked' a cryptic message...

Lisa Armstrong might have been estranged from husband Ant McPartlin since January but she’s sparked speculation that she’s hoping for a reunion one day.

The make-up artist ‘liked’ a cryptic post on Twitter this week which features a message about ‘meeting again’ in the future and starting over.

An image of a cross-stitch in the tweet is adorned with the words: ‘Maybe someday we will be two people meeting again for the first time.’

Added to the picture is a caption reading: ‘Maybe someday.’

It comes after former Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor revealed that Lisa, 42, is a ‘strong person’ who can ‘fight’ through the troubles she’s been facing in recent months.

‘I feel for her,’ Robin told The Mirror. ‘She seems to take the brunt of it but she’s actually the loveliest person in the world.

‘To be a top make-up artist she’s had to fight her way there. Just like anything in life she will fight her way through. She’s a strong person.’

Lisa is said to have been going through a ‘tough time’ lately following Ant’s arrest on suspicion of drink-driving last month.

The 42-year-old presenter has returned to rehab, having previously sought treatment for an addiction to prescription drugs and battles with substance and alcohol abuse. He has been charged following his arrest and will appear in court next week.

Following the incident Ant has stepped down from his TV commitments, leaving Declan Donnelly to host the remaining episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway alone.

Lisa showed her support for Dec by ‘liking’ several posts about the series finale over the weekend.

It’s since been confirmed that Dec will front the live shows of Britain’s Got Talent by himself, though the pre-recorded auditions will still feature Ant.

The first episode – which airs on Saturday night – looks set to be emotional as Ant apparently ends up in tears over an act’s powerful performance.

Ant sobs at the side of the stage, The Sun reports, and admits he’s struggling to control his emotions.

‘I can’t stop the tears from falling…,’ he tells the camera during the moving audition, which also makes judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon cry.

The scenes were filmed in January, the same month in which Ant announced he had split from Lisa after 11 years of marriage.

