Simon Cowell’s star-studded fundraising track is here

The Grenfell Tower charity single – organised by Simon Cowell to raise funds for those affected by the devastating fire – has been released.

A host of famous names have lended their vocals to the cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water, including Robbie Williams, Rita Ora and One Direction stars Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne.

Simon announced via Twitter on Tuesday night that the song would be getting its first play on Wednesday morning and the video will follow later in the day.

‘Tomorrow at 8am across major UK radio stations, you will be able to hear Bridge Over Troubled Water,’ the music mogul Tweeted.

‘As well as buying the single, we hope people can support those affected by the Grenfell fire by donating. https://artistsforgrenfell.com

‘For those in the UK, the video will then premiere on ITV before Coronation Street tomorrow night.

‘Thank you to everyone for their help and support in making this happen.’

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Simon Cowell’s Grenfell Tower charity single – everything you need to know

The emotional song – which has been updated to feature powerful rap verses from Stormzy and WSTRN – has already been praised by many.

‘Goosebumps all over listening to “Bridge Over Troubled Water”,’ one Twitter user wrote, whilst another said: ‘This song is so beautiful… #BridgeOverTroubledWater’

The fire at the Grenfell Tower block in Kensington, London occurred one week ago and tragically left at least 79 people dead.

Donations have poured in for residents who’ve been left homeless, with many kind-hearted people giving clothing, toiletries and more, as well as donating money to the cause.

It looks hopeful that the charity single will help to raise even more too.

Here’s the lowdown on who sings what in the moving track:

Intro: Stormzy rap

When you’re weary – Robbie Williams

Feeling small – James Blunt

When tears are in – Rita Ora

Your eyes – Craig David

I will dry them all – Dan (Bastille)

I’m on your side – Liam Payne

When times get rough – Emeli Sande

And friends just can’t be found – Kelly Jones (Stereophonics)

Like a bridge over troubled water – Paloma Faith

I will lay me down – Louis Tomlinson

Like a bridge over troubled water – Labrinth

I will lay me down – Jorja Smith

Rap by WSTRN

When you’re down and out – Leona Lewis

When you’re on the street – Jessie J

When evening falls so hard – James Arthur

I will comfort you – Roger Daltrey

I’ll take your part – Ella Eyre

When darkness comes – Anne-Marie & Ella Henderson

And pain is all around – Louisa Johnson

Like a bridge over troubled water – Robbie Williams, all voices

I will lay me down – James Arthur

Like a bridge over troubled water – Choirs

I will lay me down – Rita Ora

Visit artistsforgrenfell.com for more information and to donate. The song is available to download on iTunes.