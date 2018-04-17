Two is ok. Three is a game-changer!

When it comes to juggling kids and a career, dad-of-four Peter Andre knows all too well!

And as the Duchess of Cambridge, 36, and Prince William, 35, prepare to welcome their third baby this month, Pete – who shares son Junior, 12, and daughter Princess, 10, with his ex-wife Katie Price and is also the proud parent to Amelia, four, and one-year-old Theo with his current wife Emily, 28 – has some words of advice for the royals.

After congratulating the ‘modern family’ on their exciting news, Pete, 45, shared tips on how he copes with a full house.

‘Invest in a really good quality coffee machine and dose yourself up on caffeine!’ he joked in an interview with Hello Magazine.

But it wasn’t all fun and jokes, as he continued on a more serious note, saying: ‘One piece of advice that my mum gave me is always remember not to give 100% of your attention to the new baby. It’s important to get the other children involved, otherwise they might feel rejected. If William and Kate ever rang me up and asked for my advice, that’s what I’d say.’

We wouldn’t hold our breathe for that phone call, Pete, but your advice could come in handy, after Kate revealed that her hubby is in ‘denial’ about their newest arrival.

During a visit to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists last month, Kate is said to have told a patient’s parent that William hasn’t come to terms with the pregnancy just yet.

‘I was saying congratulations, best of luck with the third one’. She said “William’s in denial”‘ Jamie – who’s child was receiving treatment – revealed.

And at a recent event for Centrepoint, a Charity the Duke of Cambridge is a patron of, he admitted that ahead of the birth of his third child: ‘I’m getting as much sleep as I can.’

He added: ‘Two is fine, I don’t know how I’m going to cope with three. I’m going to be permanently tired!’

Kate is due to give birth any day now, with sources speculating that the baby could arrive on St George’s Day April 23.

And parking restrictions have now gone up outside the exclusive Lindo Wing of St Mary’s hospital, Paddington, where Kate gave birth to her two children Prince George, four, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte.

They have been enforced from April 9 to April 30.

We can’t wait!

