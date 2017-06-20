Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall are having fun in the sun with their men...

Taking a well-deserved break from life on tour, the Little Mix girls have jetted off with their respective boyfriends for some sun, sea and recuperation.

After playing 14-dates of the Glory Days concert, Leigh-Anne Pinnock flew to ‘paradise’ with boyfriend Andre Gray while Perrie Edwards and Arsenal footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain went in search of adventure.

Leigh, 25, shared a number of envy-inducing shots from her break, showing off her incredible bikini body and the breathtaking beach views she and Burnley FC striker Andre, also 25, were lucky enough to witness.

Paradise with my paradise 🌴😍❤️ A post shared by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock) on Jun 17, 2017 at 1:15am PDT

Meanwhile Perrie – also in an undisclosed location – was clearly in the mood for something more stimulating, as she and Alex, 23, indulged in scuba diving and buggy racing.

Adventures! 🍃 A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Jun 19, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

And, proving her dedication to boyfriend Jed Elliott, Jade Thirlwall flew 38 hours to join him in Los Angeles, where he’s currently on tour with The Struts.

This little Geordie endured 38 hours of traveling hell to make it from Newcastle through London, Chicago, Kansas City and finally Los Angeles. So a Malibu & pineapple juice is much deserved 🍹💁🏽 ☀️ A post shared by Jed Elliott (@jedstruts) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:45pm PDT

Posting a snap of them relaxing in a pool, Jed wrote: ‘This little Geordie endured 38 hours of travelling hell to make it from Newcastle through London, Chicago, Kansas City and finally Los Angeles. So a Malibu and pineapple juice is much deserved.’

Leigh, Perrie and Jade’s band mate Jesy Nelson has been quiet on social media since their appearance at the Capital Summertime Ball last week, but we’re sure she’s also sunning herself somewhere during this rare period of time off.