What a transformation! See Little Mix’s BRIT Awards looks over the years

We need their entire wardrobe, now!

When it comes to fashion, the Little Mix ladies definitely know what they’re doing.

Whether it’s classy ballgowns or the sexiest of stage-show outfits – Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall always look 10/10. SLAYYY.

And it was no different this week as the girls took to the red carpet for the 2018 BRIT Awards wearing some incredible outfits.

The stunning foursome looked the ultimate girl squad as they complemented each other in black, khaki and white at the glitzy event.

Jade, 25, went for a sophisticated, black dress complete with spaghetti straps and a flowing skirt – which she also completed with a tiny white rose in support of the Times Up movement.

Meanwhile, pals Perrie, 24, and Leigh-Anne, 26, opted for white statement dresses as Pez rocked a see-through number and Leigh worked dressing-gown chic.

Essex star Jesy completed the line-up with her bold jumpsuit and platform heels. Amazing, right?

And the ladies are so fashion-forward that they even had their famous boyfriends dress up in coordinating outfits, with Jade’s BF – and The Struts bassist – Jed Elliott keeping it simple and opting for a black suit with white shirt and silky scarf.

Leigh-Anne’s footie star beau Andre Gray also complimented his lady with a black and white tracksuit.

But while we can’t get enough of the X Factor gals’ fashion statements, their style has changed a lot since they walked their first BRITs red carpet back in 2012.

So, let’s take a look back at their evolution in reverse…