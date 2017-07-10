Little Mix just launched THIS huge campaign and it’s giving us major girl power vibes!

We're LOVING this new video

The Little Mix ladies are giving us serious #girlpower right now – as well as they’re IN-credible album featuring anthems like Shout Out To My Ex and Power – they also don’t take crap from anyone!

And that’s exactly why we love them.

But for their latest project now singers – Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall – have teamed up with the FA in an attempt to inspire young girls and football fans everywhere.

In a video featuring their hit-single – and the ultimate girls night out tune – Salute, The X Factor stars call on women across the nation to unite and show their support for England’s talented Lionesses ahead of this summer’s UEFA Women’s Euro in the Netherlands.

Looking as sassy as ever in the campaign video, the LM ladies can be seen sporting England football t-shirts while singing along to the powerful track.

A number of the Lionesses squad also make an appearance in the clip including captain Steph Houghton, Nikita Parris and Jordan Nobbs, as well world number two freestyler, Liv Cooke and junior schools as well. Check out the video below!

And fans of the band have been quick to comment on the vid, with one excited follower writing: ‘THE WOMAN ANTHEM OF THIS DECADE’.

Another agreed: ‘YEAAAH! I’m so proud of the girls and that’s such a great song for this occasion.’

While a third added: ‘This is amazing!! You girls know how to empower women’.

And it looks like it’s not just the fans who are excited as, Little Mix have admitted they’re very proud to be a part of the campaign.

‘When we wrote Salute we wanted to convey a message of all women being united,‘ they said.

‘Something we know all fans are when supporting England. Being England fans ourselves, we jumped at the chance for Salute to help unify support for the Lionesses.

‘The World Cup a few years ago was massive for the Lionesses and they have smashed it since so hopefully the support will help them go all the way this summer.’

Yes girls! Now, where did we put our football boots?