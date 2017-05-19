WATCH! Little Mix reveal their exciting new music collaboration in the BEST way – and fans freak out!

It's been a BIG day for LM fans...

If you’re a HUUUGE Little Mix fan (like us), on Friday afternoon you might have noticed the girls announced a whole load of exciting news.

Yup. After weeks of speculation, Jade Thirwall, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock finally confirmed what many already guessed – that epic anthem ‘Power’ will be the fourth single from smash hit album Glory Days.

And the girls made the announcement on their Instagram page while actually on the video set.

‘We have seen how much you guys absolutely adore this song from the album,’ Pez tells fans.

Read: All the Latest TV news

‘And so we can now reveal we’re making a brand new music video for this single and that is… POWER!’

Which obviously sent the X Factor stars’ fandom into mayhem, with the video racking up over 140k views in a few hours.

You spoke & we listened! We can officially announce that the 4th single from #GloryDays will be…. #POWER💥 Out on 26.05.17 🙌 This is gonna be… 🔥 A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on May 19, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

But if you thought the ladies were done for the day, you’d be wrong as they also announced that the song includes a BIG twist and has been remixed as a collaboration.

And the collaborator? Grime artist, Stormzy!

In probably the most creative social media post we’ve ever seen, the LM girls gave us a sneak-peek into their group chat as they talked over potential music partners.

More: Chris Clark dumped Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson by PHONE, confirms TOWIE pal Myles Barnett

Discussing how to ‘freshen up’ the new track, they ponder Missy Elliott, Jason Derulo and Sean Paul before finally settling on Stormzy and then teasing fans with a snippet of the new tune.

Which sounds AH-mazing btw…

Deciding who we should collaborate with on #Power in the group chat = ESSENTIAL! 👀🔥🔥 A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on May 19, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

And with one final social media post, LM confirmed the new collab will be out next week with ANOTHER video with the caption: ‘Yaaass! You heard RIGHT! Our new single #Power will feature the one and only @Stormzyofficial​! Just a week until you can hear it! We are SOOOO excited about this one’.

Yaaass! 🙌 You heard RIGHT! Our new single #Power will feature the one and only @Stormzyofficial​!🔥 Just a week until you can hear it! We are SOOOO excited about this one 😘 A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on May 19, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

Obviously fans completely freaked out and flooded the girls’ post with messages along the lines of ‘OMG!’

One excited follower wrote: ‘YEEEEES FINALLY’, while another agreed: ‘MY DREAM IS OFFICIALLY HAPPENING’.

And a third added: ‘This is gonna be litttttt!!!!’

We’re with you guys on this one, but we kinda wish we didn’t have to wait a whole seven days to hear the whole track…