The girls are planning to drop some new tunes...

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards dropped a major hint that there’s new music from the girl band on the way and fans can’t contain their excitement.

The 24-year-old, who is dating footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, decided to spring news of a Little Mix music update during the day to tease news that the girls – Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Ann Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall – were back in the recording studio.

Perrie uploaded a group snap to her Instastory, which she captioned it, ‘Little mix album 5 soon come!’

It is not yet known when the new material will be released but it’s hoped that it will drop well before the end of the year judging by Perrie’s ‘soon’ reference.

Meanwhile Jade uploaded a snap from inside the studio, captioning it, ‘Some people say too many cooks spoil the broth. We say it makes a pretty fabulous songwriting stew #LM5’

Some fans have questioned why Jesy is missing from the songwriting sessions but others aren’t worried and instead they’re hoping the girls will tour the new album in their country.

One wrote, ‘Come to Kuwait plz LM5 Tour’ while another put, ‘So f***ing excited’ and a third wrote, ‘I can’t believe we’re on our way to the 5th album! It feels like just yesterday that we heard wings, time flies too quickly’.

And Jesy even responded to where she’s been. She wrote, ‘We all have our holidays at different times bubs chill your beans and have a cocktail,’ followed by a cocktail glass and smiley face emoji.

Jade appeared to be taking inspiration from the Spice Girls during her recent recording session as she shared a picture of herself sat writing, wearing a Spice Girl T-shirt and fans were loving it.

One commented, ‘We do love the #1 fan of the Spice Girls’ and another said, ‘OMG Spice Girls’.