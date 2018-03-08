Well this is exciting!

Little Mix might have been enjoying a bit of a break recently but it hasn’t stopped them from sharing some VERY exciting news with fans.

The girls announced via their Twitter page on Wednesday that they’re set to release their fifth album in the not-too-distant future as they’re busy working on it right now – yay!

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain proud of girlfriend Perrie Edwards after Little Mix scoop THREE awards!

‘It’s official…#LM5 is actually in the works…,’ the message read. ‘We’re going to be patiently waiting for this one, it’s going to be an absolute dream! LM HQ x’

Added to the post was a gif of Leigh-Anne Pinnock with the caption: ‘We have the new album coming out this year which is really exciting’

It’s certainly provided a lot of excitement for the group’s huge fanbase who have totally gone into MELTDOWN over the announcement.

‘#LM5 !! I can’t handle this,’ one fan commented, whilst another wrote: ‘YAAAAAAS!!! can’t wait for this new era! #LM5 is gonna be amazing, we already know this!!! MIXERS ARE SO READYY’

And one simply said: ‘OMG YES YES YES YES I AGREE YES I LOVE YOU SO MUCH #LM5’

Meanwhile some followers urged Leigh-Anne, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall not to rush into putting the record out.

‘I hope the girls have fun while working on the next best selling girl group and their next #1 album,we are waiting for it,please don’t rush it and let them put their signature touch on it,’ one fan added.

If their past schedule is anything to go by, the group tend to release their albums around November time so sadly fans have got quite a few months to wait until they can hear the latest – sorry, guys.

That doesn’t mean there’ll be no Little Mix action until then though as the ladies announced last year that they’ll be embarking on a greatest hits tour this summer, which kicks off in July.

The perfect way to pass the time until LM5 comes out, right?