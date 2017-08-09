The X Factor star is giving us serious #bodygoals

After an absolutely incredible year of taking the music industry by storm, the Little Mix ladies are enjoying a well earned break from wowing us all on stage – to wow us all off stage instead…

Yup, after Jesy Nelson showed off her incred bikini bod on Tuesday, now it’s the turn of bandmate Jade Thirlwall to flaunt her her amazing figure as she enjoys a break in Mykonos.

The X Factor star looked sensational as she posed in a sexy bejewelled bikini (where can we get one?) while soaking up the sun with some pals during a break from touring.

In the first shot Jade can be seen glancing down at the sandy beach while the second shows the star smiling at the camera while holding onto her hair.

The 24-year-old compared the resort she was staying at to ‘heaven’, writing alongside the pics: ‘@santannamykonos = heaven on earth’.

@santannamykonos = heaven on earth ☀️🍹💛 thank you @johnroa for your hospitality 💛 A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) on Aug 8, 2017 at 4:28am PDT

And obviously the LM lady was showered with compliments, with fans commenting in their thousands with messages along the lines of ‘WOW!’ and ‘perfect’.

But Jade – who’s dating Jed Elliott from rockband The Struts – wasn’t done there and then treated her 3.6 million Instagram followers to another bikini shot, this time showing off her bum!

The cheeky pop star can be seen sat on the edge of a pool in a black bikini while looking out over the beautiful blue sea, with Jade captioning the photo: ‘what’s a holiday without a thirst trap (bum) shot?’.

what's a holiday without a thirst trap 🍑 shot? A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) on Aug 8, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

Although the breathtaking view isn’t all that Jade’s fans were admiring, as one wrote: ‘Damn that booty’.

Another excited follower commented: ‘YOU’VE SLAYED US ALL AGAIN’, while a third simply agreed: ‘Body Goals’.

As well as sunning herself, Jade has been letting her hair down by enjoying a few nights out with her friends.

Sharing another couple of pictures that sees her surrounded by pals, the star wrote: ‘Had one of my most favourite nights with some of my most favourite people at @elysiumhotelmykonos then @madonmykonos’.

had one of my most favourite nights with some of my most favourite people at @elysiumhotelmykonos then @madonmykonos ✨🖤 A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) on Aug 7, 2017 at 5:05am PDT

Anyone else wish they were on holiday with Jade too? Thought so…