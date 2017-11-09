This will make you LOL

Jade Thirlwall has just given fans a sneak peak as to what REALLY goes on behind the scenes of a Little Mix concert – and it’s pretty hilarious.

As the X Factor stars geared up for their encore on Wednesday evening, Jade decided to upload a shot of her messing about with bandmates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock backstage.

Taking to Instagram with the snap, the 24-year-old can be seen lying on top of her pal as she flashes her BUM, while wearing some incredible thigh high glitter boots and fishnet tights.

Meanwhile, Perrie, 24, is sprawled on the floor with Jade’s head in her chest, as Leigh-Anne pulls a funny face beside them.

Simply captioning the hilarious pic: ‘what really goes on before the encore…‘, the ladies have got us all wishing we were the fifth member of LM right now!

what really goes on before the encore… A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:44am PST

And Jade’s 3.9 million followers were in hysterics over the shot, as one wrote: ‘You make me laugh so much @jadethirlwall’.

Another said: ‘Wow what is even happening in this photo lol!’, while a third joked: ‘What ya doing there Jade?’.

Although fellow Little Mixer Jesy Nelson isn’t in the playful snap, she also treated fans to her very own sneak-peak this week by sharing a short video of the girls getting ready for a performance.

Wearing sexy leather outfits and skull bandannas, the ladies pull their sassiest poses before being lifted up on the stage through a trap door.

The things you don't see 🕺🏽🙊 A post shared by @jesynelson on Nov 7, 2017 at 3:57pm PST

All these backstage teases could have something to do with their tell-all documentary ‘Glory Days’, which is set to hit our screens on November 24. How exciting is that?

Little Mix announced the huge news on their official Twitter account last month, simply sharing a fierce poster of the upcoming film.

Speaking about the documentary, Jade recently BANG Showbiz: ‘We did a documentary which is really exciting for us and is something we have always wanted to do to show an insight into our lives, so it’s going to be really surprising for the fans.’

Eeeek! We need tickets for this, NOW.