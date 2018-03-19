We weren't expecting this...

Little Mix lady Jade Thirlwall and her boyfriend Jed Elliott are majorly loved up at the moment, and it’s pretty adorable!

Just look at this cute couples snap from last month…

While 25-year-old Jade is taking a break from touring the world with bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, she’s been enjoying some well-earned down-time with her rocker BF.

And by down-time, we mean spending their evenings getting pretty wild in front of the telly!

Taking to Instagram with some snaps of her Sunday evening in, Jade revealed the ridiculously good looking pair were watching one of our favourite films – School of Rock.

In one funny clip, the Struts bassist Jed can be heard singing along to the film with Jack Black.

As the 26-year-old puts on a VERY high pitched voice, Jade can be heard giggling in the background along with two other pals.

In another video, Jed is clearly keen to make things more exciting as he can be seen ditching the tea and going for shots instead.

‘Drinking shots and watching School of Rock #wildsunday’, Jade wrote next to the funny clip.

And the pair definitely had a good time, as Shout Out To My Ex songstress Jade shared one final video showing her beau poking his head into the camera with his tongue out.

‘My weirdly wonderful boyfriend’, she wrote alongside a red heart. AW!

The fun night in comes after Jade and Jed – who met in Los Angeles back in 2015 – put on a very romantic display at the Brit Awards in February.

As Jade stepped out in a gorgeous black dress with spaghetti straps, her other half even co-ordinated his outfit with a white shirt and black blazer.

#Couplegoals or what?