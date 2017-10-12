You can't accuse Jade of not being humble...

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has delighted fans by celebrating her return home in a VERY down to earth way.

The singer – who hails from South Shields – revealed to the group’s fans on Wednesday that she’d toasted her homecoming with the simple joys of Primark, Greggs and beer. Now THAT’S the way to do it!

Jade, 24, took a selfie as she chilled out with a Newcastle Brown Ale and told Twitter followers about her very humble day.

‘Perfect day. got new pjs from Primani, steak bake from Greggs, show at @ArenaNewcastle and finally a Newcy Brown #itsgoodtobehome xjadex,’ the star captioned the post.

Jade certainly seemed chuffed with how she’d spent her homecoming and fans were totally loving it too.

‘so bloody humble I love ya,’ one commented, whilst another said: ‘Love jade always keeping it real and hasn’t changed’

Meanwhile one hailed her as a ‘true northerner’ and another agreed: ‘Keeping the Geordie spirit alive I see’

Jade was clearly happy to be back in her home region and couldn’t hide her excitement earlier in the day as the band prepared for their gig at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena.

The songstress posted a video on Instagram from inside the venue earlier in the day and wrote: ‘so happy to be HOME performing where I used to see my favourite artists growing up 🖤 #GloryDaysTourNewcastle’

Fortunately for Jade it’s not the last time that the girls will perform at the Newcastle location on their Glory Days Tour as they’re set to return for two more shows in November.

And it’s not just a homecoming for Ms Thirlwall as bandmate Perrie Edwards is also a South Shields girl.

Jade seems to be having fun on the road with the ladies and is also loved-up with boyfriend Jed Elliott, a bassist with the band The Struts.

The singer recently posted a cute selfie with her man which shows them sharing a kiss – awww.