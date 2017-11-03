This video will make you LOL

We’re used to Little Mix lady, Jade Thirlwall looking glamorous ALL the time.

But when The X Factor star spent some time with her three-year-old nephew this week, he decided to give the superstar a slightly less elegant makeover…

Taking to her Instagram Stories, 24-year-old Jade kept her fans updated with her low-key family day out as she took her adorable little nephew to a belated Halloween party.

And dressed as a skeleton with a white face and black top-hat, just LOOK how cute he is!

But while the little one’s creative sudocream make-up seemed to have worked a treat, when it came to Jade’s turn to get dressed up, it wasn’t quite as successful.

Sharing a hilarious video of the process with her followers, Jade’s nephew can be seen drawing on her – rather unimpressed – face, while the words ‘when will this end’ are written above.

The Newcastle lass even gets poked in the eye at one point, but that doesn’t stop her nephew finishing his creation.

auntie jade duties. A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) on Nov 2, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

And Jade’s followers were quick to react to the adorable video, as one commented: ‘HAHAHA SO ADORABLEE’.

Another wrote: ‘Best auntie award’, while a third asked: ‘How did you get it off though?!’

Jade’s sweet video comes after the star recently admitted she was finding her long-distance relationship with boyfriend, Jed Elliott hard.

As she continues her World Tour with bandmates – Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards – Jade told The Mirror: ‘We’ve been together two years but it feels like we’ve only just started going out because we never see each other.

‘It’s been a bit s*** not seeing each other I must admit.’

However, the Power hitmaker hopes that she’ll be able to spend more time with her musician BF this Christmas, as she added: ‘I’m going to try and see my boyfriend over Christmas, we don’t see each other very often.

‘He is coming up north but we do so much unpacking and travelling we just want to be a normal couple and stay in one place. I think we just want to stay at home and chill.’

AW! Great to see Jade spending time with her family.