Anyone else wishing Jade was their daughter right now?

Let’s face it, we’ve all wished we were in Little Mix at some point. Getting paid to travel round the world with your three best mates, picking up a load of awards and being greeted by thousands of adoring fans everywhere you go.

Sounds like the dream, right?

But it turns out there are even more perks to being in one of the biggest bands in the world, as Jade Thirlwall proved when she was able to spend £23k on her mum’s Christmas present. Yep, you read it right… £23k!

The Geordie star gifted her mum, Norma Bawdi with an actual Mini Cooper car over the festive period – and luckily for us, she captured the adorable moment on film.

Posting the video on Instagram, 25-year-old Jade can be seen leading her shocked mum through South Shields on Christmas Day.

Surrounded by their family members (and wearing a VERY festive jumper), a visibly shocked Norma is then shown to her brand-spanking new vehicle, complete with a giant pink bow.

After sharing the clip on Insta, Jade admitted that the extremely generous gift was a way of thanking her mum for her support throughout her time in the spotlight.

‘Before you treat yourself, you must look after the people who got you where you are today,’ she wrote.

Check out the full clip below and be ready to get some serious feels…

Obviously, Jade’s 4.1million followers were very jealous of the present, as one wrote: ‘Best daughter on earth..’

Another said: ‘I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS’, while a third added: ‘This is so sweet, brought a tear to my eye’.

And this isn’t Jade’s only act of kindness this festive period, as last month the LM lady threw an incredible drag-themed 25th birthday party.

Side note: how incredible did Jade, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson look?

But instead of bringing gifts for her big day, Jade asked guests to donate money to charity Stonewall which supports the LGBT community.

Good on you, Jade!