The singer has seriously got pulses racing!

After Little Mix wowed X Factor viewers with their awesome performance on the show’s final, Jesy Nelson has kept the momentum going with some SERIOUSLY sizzling new photos.

The singer took to Instagram on Monday to post snaps of herself giving a flash of her boobs in a daringly low-cut top which she wore for the programme and totally sent fans WILD in the process.

‘@easilockshair @jameswsilk always making my hair feel a dream,’ Jesy, 26, captioned one of the shots, whilst in another she praised her make-up artist.

@easilockshair @jameswsilk always making my hair feel a dream 💁🏽‍♀️ A post shared by @jesynelson on Dec 4, 2017 at 5:48am PST

Ms Nelson’s followers were busy gushing over HER though as they heaped compliments on the sexy pictures.

Xfactor 🙅🏻‍♀️ Makeup @krystaldawn_mua hair by @aaroncarlohair 🦁 A post shared by @jesynelson on Dec 4, 2017 at 3:07am PST

‘Yeah cuz it’s your hair that everyone’s looking at lmao jk i love you beautiful,’ one fan commented, whilst another simply said: ‘boobs on fleek’

Meanwhile one wrote: ‘The absolute definition of perfect @jesynelson I love you’

Others left similarly flattering remarks like ‘Slayyyyyy’ and ‘Queen’ – yep, fans are definitely feeling this look on Jesy!

Jesy had previously modelled the outfit and hairdo alongside bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall during their performance of Power and Reggaeton Lento with CNCO on Sunday night’s X Factor.

The songstress rocked the stage in her sparkling black leotard and matching over-the-knee boots for the set.

Jesy’s latest revealing snaps come just days after she posed up a storm for her Instagram followers in a series of pictures.

In the shots she sports a bra top and quirky beret as she pouts for the camera.

Despite looking pretty serious in the hot photos, Jesy proved she’s still very much got a sense of humour though when she captioned one shot: ‘You what mate!’

You what mate! A post shared by @jesynelson on Nov 28, 2017 at 4:19am PST

It comes after Jesy recently admitted that she’s keen to show herself just as she is without retouching.

‘The other day I took a picture of myself in a bikini, which I’ve never done before, and for the first time ever I didn’t want to retouch it,’ she told The Guardian last month. ‘I thought: “No, f*** it – this is me, and if you don’t like it, then sod you!’

Well it seems that fans love you just as you are, Jesy!