Little Mix are taking a well deserved break, and we couldn’t be happier as we get to see inside all of their fabulous holiday pics.

Jesy Nelson is the latest to share a string of snaps and she has left fans speechless with her killer bikini body.

The singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a very enviable snap.

Now, we live by the motto, ‘if you’ve got it, flaunt it’ and flaunt it she did.

Jesy looked AH-mazing as she shared the snap with her followers of her in a white bikini, she simply captioned the pic: ‘Just be you‘.

Just be you ☀️ A post shared by @jesynelson on Aug 6, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

And Jesy’s three million followers couldn’t help but praise her and even labelled her as an ‘inspiration’.

‘I just want to say thank you for being such an inspirational woman to many many teenage girls. You’re so kind and amazing, we love you very much,’ one user wrote.

A second said: ‘Jesy, WTF. HOT MAMA Your body are goals’.

A third added: ‘Keep slaying the game @jesynelson and show them haters how it’s done. A woman who is confident in her skin, that young girls can inspire to be’.

Another wrote: ‘@jesynelson slay queen you are such an inspiration to everyone all over the world and never stop being you (p.s. You look bangin)’.

And it looks like Jesy’s love life is doing better than ever as well, as she is currently dating Essex lad Harry James.

The 26-year-old singer had a brief relationship with TOWIE‘s Chris Clark earlier in the year, but things didn’t end well for the pair.

After a couple of months of dating Chris broke up with the singer, by phone, and then reunited with ex-girlfriend Amber Dowding. Eeek!

We’re sure Jesy is well and truly over it though, as the future is looking very bright for her and her Little Mix bandmates, as Jesy revealed last week the girls were in talks to make a FILM.

We cannot wait.

Jesy you look gorgeous, you go girl!