The stars donned some amazing matching pj's for this cute pic

There’s nothing we love more than a candid backstage photo from Little Mix ladies on tour.

And this week Jade Thirlwall has treated us to another glimpse of what really goes on behind-the-scenes, as she shared a photo hanging out with bandmate Jesy Nelson.

But while the girls normally have their own very distinct styles, fans were shocked at how similar they look in their latest snap as they donned an adorable pair of matching pyjamas.

Posing up a storm in the cute Toy Story T-shirt and shorts, the brunette beauties look amazing with their similar loose curls and smokey eye combo.

Giving the camera their best pout, 24-year-old Jade wrote next to the shot: ‘Pj sisters’.

pj sisters 💤☁️💙 A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) on Nov 20, 2017 at 3:15pm PST

And obviously the band’s fans went wild for the look-a-like photo, with one commenting: ‘You look like real sisters’, while another agreed: ‘Look like twins’.

A third confused fan wrote: ‘Thought you were in a mirror’, and a fourth replied: ‘you look like twinsss I was confused!’

The photo comes as the girls complete the last leg of their Glory Days tour – which started in May – and are due to finish with a huge performance on Sunday at London’s O2 Arena.

Although the show was thrown into chaos last week after Jade revealed she’d been suffering with a throat infection and had to be put on ‘voice rest’.

Taking to Little Mix’s official Twitter page, the Geordie star told the band’s 10.6million followers: ‘I’m sorry to say Nottingham fans that my voice has completely gone as I have a throat infection.

‘So the girls and I are going to need your help tonight! #GloryDaysTourNottingham #UrsulaStoleMyVoice x jade x’.

In the accompanying snap, the star can be seen with a very sad look on her face, wearing a sign around her neck stating: ‘Vocal Rest – so please p*** off and don’t talk to me…thanks huns’. LOL!



Ever the professional, Jade still performed alongside her BFF’s Jesy, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock and gave fans another amazing show.

Yes, girls!