She got the Power - with or without make-up

The Little Mix gals are masters of transformation, giving us new looks to ogle over nearly every week – hair, clothes, make-up, the lot!

Jesy Nelson in particular is great at showing the world a variety of super-glam and we’re BIG fans.

However, the singer is just as much of a stunner when she’s rocking a more stripped back look – and courtesy of some unseen new photos, the public know it for sure, as Jesy’s seen rocking a fresh-faced and fabulous look.

More: ‘My tit was fully out!’ Little Mix’s Jade opens up about wardrobe malfunction

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

In celebration of her 26th birthday on Wednesday (14th June), a dedicated Little Mix fan account posted pictures of Jesy modelling for hair company Easilocks.

With her hair a more natural, auburn colour, she’s seen looking straight into the camera – and her face is free from (noticeable makeup):

It’s much more of a casual appearance than usual for the glam star – and we think she looks pretty darn fetching!

More: Burn, Chris Clark! Jesy Nelson unleashes all the sass as shares sexy dancing video aimed at her ex

Jesy has gone through her fair share of styles when it comes to her personal image – in recent weeks, she’s rocked copper-coloured hair, a blonde ‘do and now her current pink look, which has proven a real winner with her fans.

😉💕 A post shared by @jesynelson on Jun 10, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

First seen when the girls performed at the Capital FM Summertime Ball last week, Jesy’s mermaid-pink look received all the praise from fans:

‘Perfect!’ and ‘Candy queen!’ red two examples – and we can’t help but agree. No-one rocks an out-there look like you do, Jes!