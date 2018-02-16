Did you notice it?

Jesy Nelson is no stranger to a social media snap (or 10!), and we love her for it.

But the Little Mix lady’s latest offering to Instagram got her fans talking for a whole different reason as she enjoyed a night out with her mates.

Sharing a snap on Friday, the 26-year-old can be seen pouting up a storm in a killer white t-shirt dress and thigh-highs.

And while we can all agree she looks a definite 10/10 in the snap, fans were left a little distracted by her friend on the left hand side who seems to be resting her hand in a rather strange position.

Seriously, why is she grabbing her pals crotch?!

Jesy’s 3.7million followers were soon to pick up on the funny detail, as one wrote: ‘Your friend in the white skirt looks like shes grabbing that blokes package haha’.

‘Why is she grabbing his crotch?’ another asked. LOL!



It comes after The X Factor star also attracted some unwanted Insta attention when she posted a snap of a delicious meal she made with new boyfriend, Harry James.

While cooking up a huge feast of fajitas, Jesy made sure to keep her followers up-to-date with how her efforts in the kitchen were going.

But when she shared the finished result, Jesy captioned the video ‘Wallah’ – when she actually meant to say the French word, ‘voilà’. AWKS!